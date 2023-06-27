Animated Geometric Pattern Background - Square

Elevate your visuals with a seamless animated geometric background. This clean, modern loop features rows of circles and triangles arranged in a crisp grid for an eye-catching yet unobtrusive backdrop. Customize palette, gradients, and pattern variations to match your brand or theme, and keep the motion smooth and neutral for versatile use. Perfect behind titles, product shots, livestream layouts, slides, and social edits, it scales beautifully across formats while maintaining a cohesive flat-design aesthetic. Simple, minimal, and endlessly loopable, this template adds polished motion to any project without stealing the spotlight.