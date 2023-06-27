Animated Shapes Background - Post

Bring your scenes to life with a looping animated background of glowing geometric shapes. This clean, modern pattern features squares and triangles drifting across a dark, gradient field, creating a stylish neon vibe without stealing focus. Ideal for presentations, websites, apps, streams, and motion graphics, it’s designed to sit behind titles, logos, or UI. Customize colors, gradient type, rotation, and animation styles to match your brand or mood. Smooth, seamless motion ensures professional polish for any project.