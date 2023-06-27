Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Animated Shapes Background - Vertical - Glowing Geometric - Poster image

Animated Shapes Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Glow
Looping
Decorative shapes
29exports
rating
Bring your scenes to life with a looping animated background of glowing geometric shapes. This clean, modern pattern features squares and triangles drifting across a dark, gradient field, creating a stylish neon vibe without stealing focus. Ideal for presentations, websites, apps, streams, and motion graphics, it’s designed to sit behind titles, logos, or UI. Customize colors, gradient type, rotation, and animation styles to match your brand or mood. Smooth, seamless motion ensures professional polish for any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us