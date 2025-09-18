Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Chromatic Light Wipe Reveal
Created by thundermotion2021
10exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the digital age with our Chromatic Light Wipe Reveal that's as high-tech as it is hypnotic. Watch futuristic light streaks carve out space for your brand to emerge with a stunning RGB glitch effect and cinematic backlighting. Perfect for intros and other sharpened video content, this template lets you insert your logo, tagline, and preferred colors for a truly customized experience.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our eye-catching Pixel Storm Reveal template, where a storm of glitching pixels converges to showcase your logo with radiance. Add your logo, tagline, and preferred colors to tailor this masterpiece to your brand. Ideal for intros or full-scale promotions, this high-energy burst of light and color will cement your image in your audience's minds.
By KloneDike
6s
2
3
5
Introduce your brand with the sleek sophistication of Outline Radiance Reveal. The animation outlines your logo with a luminous touch, adding dimension and a cinematic quality ideal for modern businesses. Perfectly suited as a tech-savvy intro or stylish brand opener, customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to make a powerful statement.
By KloneDike
5s
2
2
3
Your brand's unveiling is a moment to cherish. Do it justice with our refined Outline Glow Reveal template, accented by customizable colors and smooth effects. It sets the stage for your logo to take a graceful bow in front of your awe-struck audience. This template is a go-to for any brand looking to make a powerful entrance or exit.
By KD_motion
5s
21
21
6
Grab your audience’s attention from the very start with the multi-screen Sleek Show Starter template. This features smooth transitions and striking typography to launch your show or presentation in style. Fully customizable, from fonts to videos, it’s the perfect way to deliver a polished and cohesive narrative.
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
9
Step into the digital past with our Crazy Smash Reveal template, where vibrant, retro-futuristic visuals meet modern sophistication. Watch as scan lines and electric pixels form a tunnel leading to a dynamic, polygonal logo reveal set against a purple grid. Customization is at your fingertips, with options for the logo, tagline, fonts, and color schemes. Perfect for any platform, this video is the ideal blend of yesterday’s charm and today’s digital flair.
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Dive into a universe where particles dance and light bends. The Bokeh Brilliance Intro template awaits with a dark, textured canvas brought to life by particles that gather to announce your logo. Ideal for digital or tech brands, this video enlivens your brand's introduction. Add your unique touch with custom colors, logo, and tagline, creating a ready-to-publish video that embodies polished modernity.
By MissMotion
6s
9
3
16
Prepare for a cosmic journey with our Retro Intro template, where your brand becomes the star of a vintage space odyssey. Glowing neon details and dynamic galactic animations collide to form a thrilling backdrop for your logo and tagline. This wonder is your ticket to a memorable brand reveal that resonates with audiences from every corner of the universe. Customize colors to match your style and embark on your mission to captivate
By onbothsides
2s
5
2
11
Quench your audience's thirst for engaging visuals with our Summer Watermelon Loop template. Your logo bubbles up like a refreshing watermelon slice, capturing the essence of summer. Tailor this template with your colors for a breezy addition to any video project. Perfect for social media, ads, or informative content, this motion graphic is a juicy twist to your brand's visual storytelling.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help