Chromatic Light Wipe Reveal - Square
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the digital age with our Chromatic Light Wipe Reveal that's as high-tech as it is hypnotic. Watch futuristic light streaks carve out space for your brand to emerge with a stunning RGB glitch effect and cinematic backlighting. Perfect for intros and other sharpened video content, this template lets you insert your logo, tagline, and preferred colors for a truly customized experience.
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our eye-catching Pixel Storm Reveal template, where a storm of glitching pixels converges to showcase your logo with radiance. Add your logo, tagline, and preferred colors to tailor this masterpiece to your brand. Ideal for intros or full-scale promotions, this high-energy burst of light and color will cement your image in your audience's minds.
Present your brand with the brilliance it deserves with this Glittering Edges Intro template. As layers build to sculpt your logo, a luminous flash and gleaming reflection add drama to the ultimate reveal. This versatile video can be used as a commanding intro, a memorable outro, or a stunning standalone piece. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a lasting, radiant impression.
Introducing your logo has never been more mesmerizing! Utilize the Retro Edge Glare template to make your brand shine. Multi-layered edges sparkle and lead up to a radiant burst of light that unveils your logo. Customizable elements including your logo, tagline, and color palette ensure your brand resonates with its core message glossy, gleaming, and ready for the spotlight.
Introduce your brand with a sparkle using our Flashy Light Strobes template. As glistening layers intricately uncover your logo, a burst of light proclaims your presence. Customize the fonts and colors to align with your brand identity, and embed a tagline that truly reflects your message. This video is ideal for YouTube or social media, offering a display that turns heads and wins hearts.
Introduce your brand with a high-energy twist using the Distorted Glitch Ident template. Watch as your logo takes center stage, shape-shifting amidst a storm of digital glitches. The chaos halts abruptly, revealing your sharp logo with a sleek, reflective glide. Instantly add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to craft a dynamic video. Perfect for use as an electrifying intro or a high-octane outro on any platform.
By PixBolt
5s
4
3
6
Introduce your brand with a burst of colors and the sleek magic of chromatic effects. Our Fast Glitch Logo RGB gives life to your logo and tagline with fast-paced, radiant animations that demand attention. Perfect for intros, outros, or captivating standalone videos, this template allows you to add your colors, creating a signature video that's all about your brand's vibe.
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
9
Step into the spotlight with a logo animation that mirrors the essence of your brand's sophistication through the Elegant Reveal template. As delicate streaks of light grace the screen, your logo emerges with a lustrous sheen, framed by a 3D effect and premium lens flares. This horizontal reveal is ideal for introducing your corporate identity or elevating your advertising, complete with customizable tagline and colors.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Radiate sophistication with our Bright Rings Reveal, where rings of luminosity unfold to spotlight your logo. The gleaming details and glossy reflections bring a polished finish. Easily insert your logo, choose your fonts and colors, and input a punchy tagline to create a ready-to-publish video that stands out on various platforms.
