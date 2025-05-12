Electric Burst Reveal - Square

By Goldenmotion 6s 2 3 12

Elevate your brand's presence with our Infinite Spark template. Witness the birth of your logo as the screen comes alive with swirling particles of fire, forming a mesmerizing ring of light that expands with breathtaking speed. A bolt of lightning strikes, infusing your logo with dynamic energy. As your logo elegantly spins and fades, the radiant ring slowly dissipates, leaving a lasting impression of elemental grandeur. Unlock the potential of this ready-to-publish video by adding your logo, tagline, and colors to create a captivating and versatile masterpiece.