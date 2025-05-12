en
English
en
Electric Burst Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Portrait
Parallax
Electric
Futuristic
Energy
Glitch
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Electric Burst Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
5 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Prepare for an electrifying reveal that sends shockwaves through your audience. Our Electric Burst Reveal animation springs your logo to life amidst a vibrant dance of RGB lights and digital disruptions. This captivating template captures the essence of innovation and energy, perfect for tech reveals or high-octane intros. Infuse your branding for that extra spark and launch with a bang!
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Electric Burst Reveal - Post Original theme video
Electric Burst Reveal - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
6
Electric Burst Reveal - Post
By thundermotion2021
5s
Electric Burst Reveal - Square Original theme video
Electric Burst Reveal - Square
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
6
Electric Burst Reveal - Square
By thundermotion2021
5s
Electric Burst Reveal Original theme video
Electric Burst Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
6
Electric Burst Reveal
By thundermotion2021
5s
Voltage Vortex Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Voltage Vortex Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
15
Captivate your audience with our Voltage Vortex Reveal that's charged with meaning. Swirls of electricity and sparks showcase your logo in a truly dynamic scene, perfect for high-impact introductions or statements. Personalize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to power up any presentation, ad, or educational content on any platform.
Digital Lightning Reveal - vertical Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal - vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
9
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Electric Contour Sparks - Vertical Original theme video
Electric Contour Sparks - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Electrify your audience with an unforgettable logo reveal. Watch as a conglomerate of electric shocks and sparks unveil your brand in the Electric Contour Sparks template. Each shock carries the essence of your brand, converging into a dynamic logo presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a truly vibrant and bespoke identity.
Stylized Electricity Shock - Vertical Original theme video
Stylized Electricity Shock - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
10
Electrify your audience with our high-voltage Stylized Electricity Shock reveal. As an electric shock strikes the floor, a vibrant spectacle of energy unfurls, revealing your brand in a surge of power. Perfect for intros or standalone pieces, this multipurpose template lets you customize your logo, tagline, and colors for a truly dynamic presentation. Charge up your content!
Quick Electrify Ident - Vertical Original theme video
Quick Electrify Ident - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Charge up your brand's visual impact with our Quick Electrify Ident template. A burst of laser shock and chaotic electric bolts illuminate your logo, drawing all eyes to the center screen. Customize with your tagline and colors to electrify your audience instantly. Perfect for intros, outros, or standing proudly as its own piece, this ready-to-publish video will energize your content across any platform.
