Electric Burst Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Parallax
Electric
Futuristic
Energy
Glitch
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Electric Burst Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
7exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Prepare for an electrifying reveal that sends shockwaves through your audience. Our Electric Burst Reveal animation springs your logo to life amidst a vibrant dance of RGB lights and digital disruptions. This captivating template captures the essence of innovation and energy, perfect for tech reveals or high-octane intros. Infuse your branding for that extra spark and launch with a bang!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Fast Glitch Reveal Demo theme video
Fast Glitch Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
6
3
5
Looking for an attention-grabbing logo reveal template that will make your brand stand out? Look no further than "Fast Glitch Reveal"! With its customizable colors and easy-to-use design, this template features glitchy, fast-paced animations that are perfect for creating high-energy promo videos and social media posts. Don't settle for a boring logo reveal - try "Fast Glitch Reveal" today and take your branding to the next level!
Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal Black Friday theme video
Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal
Edit
By bucketinfoo
5s
3
2
6
Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal is an atmospheric After Effects template with an eye-catching design. This template contains 1 text placeholder. A powerful introduction to your TV shows, commercials, cartoons, films, movies, trailers and teaser videos. Impress your audience with this super cool looking and creatively animated AE template. No plugins required.
Cybernetic Glow Reveal Original theme video
Cybernetic Glow Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Illuminate your brand's visionary edge with our Cybernetic Glow Reveal. Your logo takes center stage, transitioning through digital distortions and vibrant neon accents, while your tagline anchors the experience. Ideal for making a high-impact statement on any widescreen display, this template transforms your content into a polished, cyber-inspired spectacle.
Shining Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Shining Glitch Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
3
4
8
The "Shining Glitch Logo Reveal" template is a stunning visual masterpiece that will captivate your audience from the very first second. With its futuristic design and glitchy effects, this template is perfect for businesses looking to make a bold statement. Whether you're a tech company, creative agency, or startup, this template is sure to leave a lasting impression. Impress your audience with this template's high-quality graphics and seamless animation. Elevate your branding with the "Shining Glitch Logo Reveal" template today.
Modern Glitch Logo 3 - Horizontal Original theme video
Modern Glitch Logo 3 - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
4
11
Modern Glitch Logo 3 is a modern template with a sharp and stylish animated logo reveal. Easy to use Select your logo, edit the text and hit to render.
Stream Stinger Transition Original theme video
Stream Stinger Transition
Edit
By Shoeeb
2s
2
2
9
Take your streaming game up a notch. Brand your Twitch stream in style with Stream Stinger Transition a colorful, snappy stream stinger featuring a glowing logo and hand-drawn lightning animation. Customize all colors in the animation and the glow effects.
Multi Photo Reveal - Horizontal Black Background theme video
Multi Photo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
19
11
Multi Photo Reveal is a clean and simplistic After Effect template with a modern design and stylish looking logo reveal. This template contains 15 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to promote and advertise your new products, extreme sports, travelling, festivals, vacations, electronics, fashion, promos and upcoming events. Impress your audience with this fast and energetically animated AE template.
Energetic Reveal Original theme video
Energetic Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
9
Dive into a realm of sheer energy with our dynamic Energetic Reveal template. Fast-moving light streaks, pulsating neon colors, and radiant effects come together to burst your logo into view. This high-impact template is a fitting choice for openings, tech promos, or any brand aiming to leave a strong first mark. Customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to craft your distinct narrative.
