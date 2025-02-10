en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Neon Drip Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Square
80s
Distortion
Glitch
Grungy
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Neon Drip Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the digital realm with 'Neon Drip Reveal,' your logo's electrifying entrance. Distortion waves and a dripping neon aesthetic set the stage for your brand to make a dynamic entrance, complete with a grunge backdrop adding raw intensity. Ideal for creative brands, this high-energy logo animation is tailor-made for an unforgettable first impression, on any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Grunge Distortion Logo Intro - Square Original theme video
Grunge Distortion Logo Intro - Square
Edit
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
15
A fantastic Square Grunge Logo Reveal template with dynamically animated grunge, distortion and glitching effects that come together to impress and captivate your audience!
Logo Grunge Distortion Scribble - Square Original theme video
Logo Grunge Distortion Scribble - Square
Edit
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
6
A fantastic Square Grunge Logo Reveal with dynamically animated scribbles, grunge and glitching effects that come together to dazzle your viewers!
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles - Square Original theme video
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
4s
10
3
15
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles is a quick, glitchy logo or text opener. The template includes 9 optional animations, letting you pick the exact glitch effect you want. Customize it further with control over every color, and several special effects. This template runs in a loop, making it a great choice for stream starting and idle screens.
Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Square Original theme video
Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
Neon Glitch Logo - Square Original theme video
Neon Glitch Logo - Square
Edit
By paramall
6s
2
3
8
The neon glitch logo is a template that shows your logo with neon glitch effects. You can change the bright neon colours to your own to suit your taste and design. Your project will be unique and catch the eye of the viewer.
Fast Glitch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Fast Glitch Reveal - Square
Edit
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
Clean Color Glitch - Square Original theme video
Clean Color Glitch - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Step into the digital age with our mesmerizing Clean Color Glitch reveal template. Watch layers of your logo twist and turn in a highly distorted dance before finally disintegrating, leaving its mark in viewers' minds. Add your logo, tagline, and preferred colors, and create a video that's ready to make an impact as an intro, outro, or a powerful standalone.
Abstract Glitch Ident - Square Original theme video
Abstract Glitch Ident - Square
Edit
By hushahir
5s
2
3
5
Transform your brand introduction into a mesmerizing experience with our wave inspired Abstract Glitch Ident template. Watch as abstract lines dance across the screen, leading to a spinning logo that reveals your tagline amid captivating glitch effects. Customize fonts and colors to fit your story, and release a polished, ready to publish video that captivates from the first frame.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us