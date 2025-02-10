en
Neon Drip Reveal - Vertical
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the digital realm with 'Neon Drip Reveal,' your logo's electrifying entrance. Distortion waves and a dripping neon aesthetic set the stage for your brand to make a dynamic entrance, complete with a grunge backdrop adding raw intensity. Ideal for creative brands, this high-energy logo animation is tailor-made for an unforgettable first impression, on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By Kimchi
4s
2
2
5
Dynamic Glitch logo reveal animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
15
A fantastic Vertical Logo Reveal template with dynamically animated grunge, distortion and glitching effects that come together to impress and captivate your audience!
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
6
A fantastic Vertical Logo Reveal with dynamically animated scribbles, grunge and glitching effects that come together to dazzle your viewers!
By Kimchi
5s
1
3
3
Dynamic Glitch Title and text animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
By Harchenko
4s
10
3
15
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles is a quick, glitchy logo or text opener. The template includes 9 optional animations, letting you pick the exact glitch effect you want. Customize it further with control over every color, and several special effects. This template runs in a loop, making it a great choice for stream starting and idle screens.
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
By paramall
6s
2
3
8
The neon glitch logo is a template that shows your logo with neon glitch effects. You can change the bright neon colours to your own to suit your taste and design. Your project will be unique and catch the eye of the viewer.
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
