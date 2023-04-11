Colorful Glitch Reveal - Post

Make a statement with a high-energy neon glitch logo reveal. This short opener delivers vivid RGB splits, dramatic light rays, and crisp digital distortion before landing on your logo and tagline. It’s perfect for intros and outros where you need fast impact and premium polish. Easily adjust background and text colors, swap in your logo, and drop in a sound effect for extra punch. Designed for multi-platform use and modern branding, this glitch animation brings a futuristic, psychedelic edge to your visuals while keeping the final hold clean and readable.