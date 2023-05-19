Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Smooth Reveal - Post - Original Logo Reveal - Poster image

Colorful Smooth Reveal - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Light trails
72exports
rating
Elevate your branding with a smooth, colorful logo reveal. A flowing neon light trail sweeps across a dark stage to unveil your mark in a crisp, minimal layout, followed by an optional tagline or URL. Fine-tune fonts, colors, and glow accents to match your identity. This fast, polished logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, presentations, or promos. Designed for maximum impact with clean motion and vibrant hues, it keeps the focus on your brand while delivering a professional finish across multiple formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us