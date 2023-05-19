Colorful Smooth Reveal - Square

Elevate your branding with a smooth, colorful logo reveal. A flowing neon light trail sweeps across a dark stage to unveil your mark in a crisp, minimal layout, followed by an optional tagline or URL. Fine-tune fonts, colors, and glow accents to match your identity. This fast, polished logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, presentations, or promos. Designed for maximum impact with clean motion and vibrant hues, it keeps the focus on your brand while delivering a professional finish across multiple formats.