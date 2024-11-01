en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Comical Burst

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Grid
Abstract
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Comical Burst - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
11exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil your brand with a twist of humor using our Comical Burst reveal template. Your logo takes center stage amidst an energetic dance of shapes and colors, topped off with a playful glitch effect. Customize this ready-to-publish template with your brand's unique elements for an intro that's as entertaining as it is unforgettable.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Creative Reveal Original theme video
Creative Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
10
Present your brand in a grand fashion with our dynamic Creative Reveal template. A rotating camera captures lines that dance into place, unveiling your logo in a constellation of sparkling stars. Customize fonts, colors and add your tagline for a stargazing spectacle that's tailored to your brand. Seamless and visually arresting, this template is perfect for intros that demand attention and make your brand memorable.
Game Zone Logo Transition Original theme video
Game Zone Logo Transition
Edit
By MotionBox
6s
5
5
12
Gaming Zone Logo Transition is a fast and trendy template, a glitchy looking graphic and boldly animated design for your gaming related projects. Simply create an impressive transition or intro with this glitch template and blow away your audience. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Dynamic Shape Tunnel Example theme theme video
Dynamic Shape Tunnel
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
3
3
14
Elevate your brand's presence with our Dynamic Shape Tunnel template. Experience the excitement as three dynamic shapes race through a mesmerizing tunnel, culminating in the reveal of your logo in a stunning 3D rotation. This versatile video is ideal for intros or outros, instantly capturing attention and leaving a lasting impression. With customizable options for your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this template allows you to create a personalized visual representation of your brand. Get ready to publish a video that showcases your brand's creativity and professionalism.
Mini Drip Original theme video
Mini Drip
Edit
By Skvifi
5s
9
4
18
Are you looking for a cute, cartoon-like logo intro animation? We have the perfect video template for you! Enjoy the simplicity and playfulness of a minimal drip template. Change shapes, colors and you are done! Try for free and make videos in minutes (or even less)!
Shape Glitch Logo Original theme video
Shape Glitch Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
5s
21
3
9
Glitchy abstract shapes logo intro.
Shapes Logo Original theme video
Shapes Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
7
Abstract simple shapes logo intro.
3D Minimal Logo Orange theme video
3D Minimal Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
5s
5
4
13
A great call to action video that will make a huge impression on your viewers.
Comet Logo Original theme video
Comet Logo
Edit
By Skvifi
6s
8
4
12
Let your logo fly in the video at the speed of a comet! This cute logo animation will bring a feeling of coziness to your audience and set the mood for what’s coming next. Customize the design until you love it and make it something that your fans recognize you by!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us