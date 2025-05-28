Menu
Templates
Solutions
Comical Burst - Vertical
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil your brand with a twist of humor using our Comical Burst reveal template. Your logo takes center stage amidst an energetic dance of shapes and colors, topped off with a playful glitch effect. Customize this ready-to-publish template with your brand's unique elements for an intro that's as entertaining as it is unforgettable.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By thundermotion2021
5s
3
3
14
Elevate your brand's presence with our Dynamic Shape Tunnel template. Experience the excitement as three dynamic shapes race through a mesmerizing tunnel, culminating in the reveal of your logo in a stunning 3D rotation. This versatile video is ideal for intros or outros, instantly capturing attention and leaving a lasting impression. With customizable options for your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this template allows you to create a personalized visual representation of your brand. Get ready to publish a video that showcases your brand's creativity and professionalism.
By Lord_Varan
6s
7
3
12
Cartoon shape vortex logo intro for your brand!
By CuteRabbit
5s
9
3
8
Digital lines form a square and melt away into blocks in Abstract Tech Reveal. Begin or transition your content by using a logo or a message in this wonderful motion graphic template.
By Harchenko
4s
5
6
7
Digital Countdown is an epic template with a dynamically animated countdown clock which gives way to a logo or text reveal. Impress your audience with this advanced looking and energetically animated video.
By hushahir
6s
2
2
5
Welcome to a new dimension of brand storytelling with our dynamic Inflate Abstract Reveal template. Immerse your audience in the spectacle of 3D shapes intricately inflating, teasing attention as they build up to the grand reveal of your logo. Perfect for intros and branding moments, this template lets you customize your logo and colors for a ready-to-publish video that pops on any display.
By CuteRabbit
5s
8
3
10
The Glitch Art Logo template adds a touch of creativity and intrigue to your content. Watch as your logo is unveiled through glitchy and artistic animations, leaving a lasting impression on your audience. Whether you use it as an intro, outro, or standalone video, this multipurpose template is designed to captivate and engage. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a video that perfectly reflects your brand's identity. Get ready to publish a visually stunning and attention-grabbing video today!
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
11
Immerse your audience in the abstract world of brushstrokes and vibrant hues with our Artistic Grunge Reveal template. As the camera draws back, your brand takes center stage, emerging through a dynamic fusion of colors and grunge elements. Easily insert your logo and tagline to command attention in a memorable reveal, perfect for any social media platform or professional presentation.
By Harchenko
4s
10
3
15
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles is a quick, glitchy logo or text opener. The template includes 9 optional animations, letting you pick the exact glitch effect you want. Customize it further with control over every color, and several special effects. This template runs in a loop, making it a great choice for stream starting and idle screens.
Menu
Templates
Solutions