Created by thundermotion2021
13exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a digital deluge with the Cyber Rain Glitch Intro template, where your logo emerges from the storm in breathtaking neon. The heavy rain and system glitch add suspense before your brand shines through, leaving viewers captivated. Tailor this scene with your own logo, tagline, fonts, and brand colors to produce a stunning, ready-to-publish video that demands attention on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By thundermotion2021
6s
6
3
7
Embark on an adrenaline fueled ride with the Journey to Multiverse reveal. Your logo blasts through a glitchy sequence of speed lines, grabbing attention before locking into place with your tagline. Perfect for a high impact introduction or a standalone video, this template takes your brand on a voyage of excitement. Customize with your own logo, tagline, and brand colors to make a monumental debut.
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
8
Step into the future with our Cyber Neon Reveal template, where glowing neon lines and geometric shapes come together in a vibrant digital dance to showcase your brand. This marvel is perfect for tech intros or digital branding. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create a high-energy video that's ready to publish across all platforms.
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
6
Unique fast lights sketch out your logo quickly in a powerful video opener.
By Shoeeb
7s
2
4
19
This video will show your brand as fun but serious and devoted.
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Step into the world of digital disarray with our Scribble Glitch Intro, where your logo is unveiled amidst a maelstrom of dynamic scribbles and RGB glitches. Perfect for brands that command attention, this template offers customization for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, letting you create a powerful and edgy video that's ready to publish and sure to impress.
By TippyTop
6s
6
3
10
Illuminate your brand's digital presence with our Distorted Glitch Reveal template. A high-tech wave sweeps across the screen, distorting your logo into a futuristic showcase. With full customization from logo to fonts and colors, it’s tailored for gaming, tech, or any bold brand. Make a ready-to-publish statement that’s unforgettable!
By VitApSwF
14s
21
10
5
Captivate your audience with a Monitor Dark Room Intro reveal ripped from a thriller. Glitch-infused monitors within a dimly lit surveillance room display your logo and media, as if uncovering a secret story. With changeable colors to match your brand, this multipurpose template lets you integrate logos, images, and even videos to send a powerful message in any content space be it a gripping YouTube opening or a social media splash that's bound to get noticed.
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
8
Elevate your intro with a luminescent journey from enigmatic blues to deep purples, climaxing in a Glitchy Light Reveal and your impactful tagline. This ready-to-publish template is perfect for widescreen displays and adds a professional sheen to your content. Its customizable features let you infuse your brand's colors, solidifying your identity. Perfect for any social media or presentation, your brand will shine.
