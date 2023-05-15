Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Wave Reveal - Example theme - Poster image

Digital Wave Reveal

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Digital
Outro
Dot grid
8.4Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with an energetic logo animation built from neon digital waves, an LED dot grid and dynamic slice transitions. This modern, tech-inspired ident centers your mark with glowing concentric rings, diagonal light slashes and subtle glitch accents. Swap in a logo or title and add a short tagline, then fine‑tune colors and effects to match your brand. Perfect for sleek intros, outros and channel branding across social, YouTube and presentations—fast, professional and highly customizable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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thundermotion2021
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us