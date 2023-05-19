Digital Wave Reveal - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with an energetic logo animation built from neon digital waves, an LED dot grid and dynamic slice transitions. This modern, tech-inspired ident centers your mark with glowing concentric rings, diagonal light slashes and subtle glitch accents. Swap in a logo or title and add a short tagline, then fine‑tune colors and effects to match your brand. Perfect for sleek intros, outros and channel branding across social, YouTube and presentations—fast, professional and highly customizable.