Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Shape Tunnel - Square - Dark Version - Poster image

Dynamic Shape Tunnel - Square

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Digital
Outro
Vortex
52exports
rating
Launch your brand with a fast, futuristic logo animation. Glide through a glowing shape tunnel into a digital grid where your logo rotates in 3D and settles with a clean tagline. This geometric, neon-styled intro/outro is energetic, polished, and easy to customize—swap logo, tagline, and colors in seconds. Ideal for channel openers, social clips, promos, and end screens, it delivers sharp contrast on a dark backdrop with smooth, fluid motion. Create a striking, modern identity moment that fits any aspect ratio and platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us