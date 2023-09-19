Dynamic Shape Tunnel - Vertical
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
204exports
Launch your brand with a fast, futuristic logo animation. Glide through a glowing shape tunnel into a digital grid where your logo rotates in 3D and settles with a clean tagline. This geometric, neon-styled intro/outro is energetic, polished, and easy to customize—swap logo, tagline, and colors in seconds. Ideal for channel openers, social clips, promos, and end screens, it delivers sharp contrast on a dark backdrop with smooth, fluid motion. Create a striking, modern identity moment that fits any aspect ratio and platform.
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