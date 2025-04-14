en
Energetic Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Stripes
Neon
Energy
Fast
Glow
Music
Gaming
Education

Energetic Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
7exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into a realm of sheer energy with our dynamic Energetic Reveal template. Fast-moving light streaks, pulsating neon colors, and radiant effects come together to burst your logo into view. This high-impact template is a fitting choice for openings, tech promos, or any brand aiming to leave a strong first mark. Customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to craft your distinct narrative.

Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Cinematic Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
Stream Stinger Transition Original theme video
Stream Stinger Transition
Edit
By Shoeeb
2s
2
2
9
Take your streaming game up a notch. Brand your Twitch stream in style with Stream Stinger Transition a colorful, snappy stream stinger featuring a glowing logo and hand-drawn lightning animation. Customize all colors in the animation and the glow effects.
Retro Grid Reveal Original theme video
Retro Grid Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Bring a retro-tech charm to your brand's reveal with this dynamic Retro Grid Reveal template. Blend the nostalgia of the synth wave era with your modern brand identity. The glowing grid backdrop and neon effects underscore the digital transformation of your logo, accompanied by glitchy distortions for that edgy finish. Tailor the tagline and colors and let your brand stand out with a fusion of past and future.
Cybernetic Glow Reveal Original theme video
Cybernetic Glow Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Illuminate your brand's visionary edge with our Cybernetic Glow Reveal. Your logo takes center stage, transitioning through digital distortions and vibrant neon accents, while your tagline anchors the experience. Ideal for making a high-impact statement on any widescreen display, this template transforms your content into a polished, cyber-inspired spectacle.
Logo Hyperspace Jump - Horizontal Original theme video
Logo Hyperspace Jump - Horizontal
Edit
By Harchenko
4s
5
4
13
Space jump, up to your logo. Get on board, it's exciting!
Mini Drip Original theme video
Mini Drip
Edit
By Skvifi
5s
9
4
18
Are you looking for a cute, cartoon-like logo intro animation? We have the perfect video template for you! Enjoy the simplicity and playfulness of a minimal drip template. Change shapes, colors and you are done! Try for free and make videos in minutes (or even less)!
Multi Photo Reveal 2 Original theme video
Multi Photo Reveal 2
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
12
8
Create a sleek introduction with our Multi Photo Reveal template, where creativity meets clarity. Perfect for everything from sports to fashion highlights, this stunning reveal animation smoothly transitions to showcase your logo and tagline. With easy customization of colors.
Colorful Light Rays Reveal Original theme video
Colorful Light Rays Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
23
5
10
Looking to create an impact with your brand? Look no further than "Colorful Light Rays Reveal" - a visually stunning template designed to make your logo stand out. With its vibrant bursts of colorful light rays, this template exudes energy and excitement, making it perfect for businesses in the entertainment, technology, and creative industries. "Colorful Light Rays Reveal" is a high-quality, professional template that will leave a lasting impression on your audience. Its seamless animation and sleek design make it an ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their branding. Don't miss out on this opportunity to impress your audience - try "Colorful Light Rays Reveal" today, It's free!!
