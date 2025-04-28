en
Energetic Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Square
Stripes
Neon
Energy
Fast
Glow
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Energetic Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into a realm of sheer energy with our dynamic Energetic Reveal template. Fast-moving light streaks, pulsating neon colors, and radiant effects come together to burst your logo into view. This high-impact template is a fitting choice for openings, tech promos, or any brand aiming to leave a strong first mark. Customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to craft your distinct narrative.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Logo Hyperspace Jump - Square Original theme video
Logo Hyperspace Jump - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
4s
5
4
12
Space jump, up to your logo. Get on board, it's exciting!
Digital Lightning Reveal - Square Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
9
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
3D Rays Reveal - Square Original theme video
3D Rays Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Reveal your logo with a clean 3d outline and elegant effect.
Voltage Vortex Reveal - Square Original theme video
Voltage Vortex Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
15
Captivate your audience with our Voltage Vortex Reveal that's charged with meaning. Swirls of electricity and sparks showcase your logo in a truly dynamic scene, perfect for high-impact introductions or statements. Personalize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to power up any presentation, ad, or educational content on any platform.
Electric Contour Sparks - Square Original theme video
Electric Contour Sparks - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Electrify your audience with an unforgettable logo reveal. Watch as a conglomerate of electric shocks and sparks unveil your brand in the Electric Contour Sparks template. Each shock carries the essence of your brand, converging into a dynamic logo presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a truly vibrant and bespoke identity.
Stylized Electricity Shock - Square Original theme video
Stylized Electricity Shock - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
10
Electrify your audience with our high-voltage Stylized Electricity Shock reveal. As an electric shock strikes the floor, a vibrant spectacle of energy unfurls, revealing your brand in a surge of power. Perfect for intros or standalone pieces, this multipurpose template lets you customize your logo, tagline, and colors for a truly dynamic presentation. Charge up your content!
Quick Electrify Ident - Square Original theme video
Quick Electrify Ident - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Charge up your brand's visual impact with our Quick Electrify Ident template. A burst of laser shock and chaotic electric bolts illuminate your logo, drawing all eyes to the center screen. Customize with your tagline and colors to electrify your audience instantly. Perfect for intros, outros, or standing proudly as its own piece, this ready-to-publish video will energize your content across any platform.
Luminous Fusion Reveal - Square Original theme video
Luminous Fusion Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
7
Introduce your brand with a burst of light and color in our Luminous Fusion Reveal template. Radiant lines and mirrored reflections surround your logo, converging into a luminescent masterpiece. This horizontal video is perfect for intros or standalone showcases, bringing your brand to life in a dynamic dance of color and light. Easily customize the colors to match your identity and make an impact.
