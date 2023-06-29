Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glimmer Wave Background - Flat Red - Poster image

Glimmer Wave Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Glow
Abstract waves
Stripes
353exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with a glowing, wave-driven animated background. Smooth geometric stripes flow across a dark gradient, creating a calm, modern canvas for intros, overlays, and motion design scenes. Tweak gradient options, glow, and effects to craft the perfect look for your video. The elegant, minimal design pairs well with a wide range of content, from YouTube to presentations. With fluid animation and gentle motion, this background adds depth without distraction—ideal for titles, logos, or any content that needs a polished, ambient backdrop.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us