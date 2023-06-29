Glimmer Wave Background - Square

Bring your visuals to life with a glowing, wave-driven animated background. Smooth geometric stripes flow across a dark gradient, creating a calm, modern canvas for intros, overlays, and motion design scenes. Tweak gradient options, glow, and effects to craft the perfect look for your video. The elegant, minimal design pairs well with a wide range of content, from YouTube to presentations. With fluid animation and gentle motion, this background adds depth without distraction—ideal for titles, logos, or any content that needs a polished, ambient backdrop.