Grunge Doodle Reveal
Created by thundermotion2021
7exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dare to be different with our Grunge Doodle Reveal template. Unleash a one-of-a-kind logo reveal that blends the raw appeal of grunge textures with the whimsy of doodle art. Tailor the animation with your logo, tagline, and custom colors to create a captivating, ready-to-publish video that reinforces your brand's innovative and edgy character.
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
11
Immerse your audience in the abstract world of brushstrokes and vibrant hues with our Artistic Grunge Reveal template. As the camera draws back, your brand takes center stage, emerging through a dynamic fusion of colors and grunge elements. Easily insert your logo and tagline to command attention in a memorable reveal, perfect for any social media platform or professional presentation.
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
5
Paint your square logo in few brush strokes.
Introduce your video with style using our Hand Drawn Title template. With grungy hand-drawn elements and animated squiggle lines, this multipurpose motion graphics video will captivate your audience from the get-go. Add your own text and customize the fonts and colors to create a unique and eye-catching title that perfectly sets the tone and grabs attention. Whether you're a content creator, filmmaker, or marketer, this template will help you make a lasting impression and engage your viewers.
By 4Kadis
4s
2
3
7
