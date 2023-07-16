Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pop Art Comic Background - Original - Poster image

Pop Art Comic Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Comic book
Sunburst
Star shape
Cartoon
667exports
rating
Add instant impact with a pop-art comic animated background. A bold central star, radiating sunburst rays and halftone dots create an energetic, playful look that suits intros, overlays and social content. Tweak colors with gradient or solid backdrops, enable halftone, adjust shape count and strokes, and pick from multiple layouts. Smooth rotational motion keeps the scene lively while staying clean for titles or footage on top. Perfect for creators seeking a vibrant, comic book aesthetic with star shapes and crisp outlines.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us