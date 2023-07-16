Pop Art Comic Background - Square

Add instant impact with a pop-art comic animated background. A bold central star, radiating sunburst rays and halftone dots create an energetic, playful look that suits intros, overlays and social content. Tweak colors with gradient or solid backdrops, enable halftone, adjust shape count and strokes, and pick from multiple layouts. Smooth rotational motion keeps the scene lively while staying clean for titles or footage on top. Perfect for creators seeking a vibrant, comic book aesthetic with star shapes and crisp outlines.