Rolling Spheres Background - Post

Bring your videos to life with an elegant animated background of abstract waves, a soft moving grid, and glossy 3D spheres. This vibrant gradient design delivers smooth, relaxing motion that suits intros, overlays, presentations, streams, and social posts. Tweak colors, grid visibility, speed accents, grain, and more to match your brand. Choose a dynamic animation style or keep it subtle. Ideal as a looping backdrop behind titles, logos, or footage across wide, square, and vertical formats.