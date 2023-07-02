Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rolling Spheres Background - Vertical - Radiant Static - Poster image

Rolling Spheres Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Abstract waves
Sphere
Gradient
52exports
rating
Bring your videos to life with an elegant animated background of abstract waves, a soft moving grid, and glossy 3D spheres. This vibrant gradient design delivers smooth, relaxing motion that suits intros, overlays, presentations, streams, and social posts. Tweak colors, grid visibility, speed accents, grain, and more to match your brand. Choose a dynamic animation style or keep it subtle. Ideal as a looping backdrop behind titles, logos, or footage across wide, square, and vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us