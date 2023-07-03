Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Swirling Background - Original - Poster image

Swirling Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Vortex
Rotation
Swirl
200exports
rating
Bring motion to your scenes with a swirling geometric tunnel background. This animated backdrop features nested squares rotating toward the center to create a hypnotic vortex with glowing gradient color. Tweak the palette and switch styles to match your brand or mood, from bold and vibrant to darker, moody variations. It’s perfect behind titles, logos, stream screens, social posts, or any video needing an abstract, modern canvas. Smooth, fluid motion keeps attention without distraction, while the minimal design stays versatile across formats. Make your visuals pop with a clean, contemporary animated background.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us