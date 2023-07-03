Swirling Background - Post

Bring motion to your scenes with a swirling geometric tunnel background. This animated backdrop features nested squares rotating toward the center to create a hypnotic vortex with glowing gradient color. Tweak the palette and switch styles to match your brand or mood, from bold and vibrant to darker, moody variations. It’s perfect behind titles, logos, stream screens, social posts, or any video needing an abstract, modern canvas. Smooth, fluid motion keeps attention without distraction, while the minimal design stays versatile across formats. Make your visuals pop with a clean, contemporary animated background.