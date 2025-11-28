Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

80s Neon Grid Intro - Post

Templates
/
Outro
Post
6-15s
80s
Neon
Grid
Retro
Gradient
Glow
Logo Animation
Full HD
More details
80s Neon Grid Intro - Post - Original - Poster image
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1audio
Bring a retro-futuristic flair to your brand's identity with our 80s Neon Grid Intro template. As your logo zooms confidently towards the viewer against an '80s grid backdrop, colors burst and gradients flow in a captivating dance. Customize the colors to align with your branding. Ideal for injecting vintage cool into intros, outros or any slot that demands attention on any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Retro Chrome Synthwave - Post Original theme video
Retro Chrome Synthwave - Post
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
13
Immerse your brand in the nostalgia of the 80s with our Retro Chrome Synthwave template. Your logo and tagline are reborn in a symphony of chrome and neon, creating an unforgettable reveal for any viewers. Perfect for any display and custom tailored in your brand colors.
VHS Reveal - Post Original theme video
VHS Reveal - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
10
Take your viewers on a journey through yesteryears with our VHS Reveal. Perfect for any social media platform that favors full-screen, this template lets you tweak fonts and color schemes to match your brand's vibe. Use it to craft a dynamic opening or a stylish outro that leaves a lasting, retro-cool impression.
Retro TV Intro - Post Original theme video
Retro TV Intro - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
12
Experience the retro thrill with our Retro TV Intro template, featuring a vintage CRT TV amidst a neon grid tunnel. Your logo dazzles through imaginative animations and a backdrop echoing '80s chic. The ease of customizing logos, taglines, and colors ensures your brand stands out with a throwback flare. A perfect fusion of nostalgia and modernity, this template is ready to make your brand's reveal truly memorable.
Retro Synthwave Reveal - Post Original theme video
Retro Synthwave Reveal - Post
Edit
By hushahir
6s
4
3
9
The Retro Synthwave Reveal is a visual treat for any music lover. Set against a picturesque landscape of mountains, it features a futuristic grid floor that adds a touch of modernity. The retro synthwave theme creates a nostalgic atmosphere that takes you back to the 80s, while the vibrant colors and neon lights add a modern twist. As the camera zooms in, your logo emerges in a stunning reveal that captures the essence of the Synthwave genre.
VHS Intro - Post Original theme video
VHS Intro - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
4
5
8
Step back in time with a modern twist using our VHS Intro template. Set the stage with your logo and tagline, crafted in a vintage style that pops from the screen. This video is perfect for those who want a nostalgic touch in irresistible clarity. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand, and get ready to captivate audiences with this ready-to-publish retro masterpiece.
Vintage VHS Intro - Post Logo Version theme video
Vintage VHS Intro - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
7
5
15
Make a memorable entrance with the classic flair of our Vintage VHS Intro template. This multipurpose opener is fully customizable to reflect your brand's unique palette with your logo and tagline emblazoned in custom fonts and colors. From YouTube intros to Twitter announcements, elevate your visual storytelling and captivate your viewers with a blast from the past that still feels fresh.
Retro VHS Glitch Intro - Post Theme 01 theme video
Retro VHS Glitch Intro - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
9
Get ready to transport your viewers to a digital dreamscape. Our Retro VHS Glitch Intro template utilizes vibrant pixelation and glitch art reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. Your logo warps and weaves through a sea of neon, settling on a funky pink grid with your tagline. It's perfect for making a bold statement in any intro or outro, with options to tailor fonts and colors to your brand.
Neon Retro Stories 2 - Post Original theme video
Neon Retro Stories 2 - Post
Edit
By hushahir
10s
1
4
10
Step into a nostalgic time capsule with the Neon Retro Stories Pack. This pack takes inspiration from the vibrant and iconic aesthetics of the 80s, offering a collection of stories that exude nostalgia and vintage charm. With its neon-infused color palette, bold typography, and retro-inspired graphics, each story captures the essence of the era, transporting your audience back to a time of cassette tapes, arcade games, and leg warmers. Perfect for social media, promotions, or personal projects, this pack lets you effortlessly recreate the nostalgic 80s look and share your love for all things retro.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us