80s Neon Grid Intro - Vertical
Created by tinomotion
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1audio
Bring a retro-futuristic flair to your brand's identity with our 80s Neon Grid Intro template. As your logo zooms confidently towards the viewer against an '80s grid backdrop, colors burst and gradients flow in a captivating dance. Customize the colors to align with your branding. Ideal for injecting vintage cool into intros, outros or any slot that demands attention on any display.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
13
Immerse your brand in the nostalgia of the 80s with our Retro Chrome Synthwave template. Your logo and tagline are reborn in a symphony of chrome and neon, creating an unforgettable reveal for any viewers. Perfect for any display and custom tailored in your brand colors.
By AuroraMediaLab
10s
6
3
13
Transport your audience to a bygone era of style with our Vintage VHS Intro. Immerse them in an authentic eighties 3D scene as your logo and tagline are unveiled with that classic VHS look. Customize the color palette and animation style to align with your branding, ensuring a rad and memorable reveal that will turn heads and make your message stick.
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
10
Take your viewers on a journey through yesteryears with our VHS Reveal. Perfect for any social media platform that favors full-screen, this template lets you tweak fonts and color schemes to match your brand's vibe. Use it to craft a dynamic opening or a stylish outro that leaves a lasting, retro-cool impression.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
12
Experience the retro thrill with our Retro TV Intro template, featuring a vintage CRT TV amidst a neon grid tunnel. Your logo dazzles through imaginative animations and a backdrop echoing '80s chic. The ease of customizing logos, taglines, and colors ensures your brand stands out with a throwback flare. A perfect fusion of nostalgia and modernity, this template is ready to make your brand's reveal truly memorable.
By mocarg
9s
5
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By S_WorX
11s
4
5
8
Step back in time with a modern twist using our VHS Intro template. Set the stage with your logo and tagline, crafted in a vintage style that pops from the screen. This video is perfect for those who want a nostalgic touch in irresistible clarity. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand, and get ready to captivate audiences with this ready-to-publish retro masterpiece.
By S_WorX
11s
7
5
15
Make a memorable entrance with the classic flair of our Vintage VHS Intro template. This multipurpose opener is fully customizable to reflect your brand's unique palette with your logo and tagline emblazoned in custom fonts and colors. From YouTube intros to Twitter announcements, elevate your visual storytelling and captivate your viewers with a blast from the past that still feels fresh.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
7
