Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Strokes Reveal - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Colorful Strokes Reveal - Horizontal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Abstract waves
Minimal
4.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a colorful stroke-driven logo animation. This minimal, elegant ident uses vibrant abstract waves to smoothly reveal your logo and tagline, making it perfect for intros and outros across promos, presentations, and social posts. Enjoy fluid motion, clean design, and easy customization with simple logo and text placeholders plus versatile color controls. Deliver a modern, polished opener that stands out on any platform and in multiple aspect ratios. Make a bold, vibrant first impression and end on a stylish note—fast, professional, and on-brand.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us