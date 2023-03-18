Colorful Strokes Reveal - Post

Bring your brand to life with a colorful stroke-driven logo animation. This minimal, elegant ident uses vibrant abstract waves to smoothly reveal your logo and tagline, making it perfect for intros and outros across promos, presentations, and social posts. Enjoy fluid motion, clean design, and easy customization with simple logo and text placeholders plus versatile color controls. Deliver a modern, polished opener that stands out on any platform and in multiple aspect ratios. Make a bold, vibrant first impression and end on a stylish note—fast, professional, and on-brand.