en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cosmic Fusion Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Space
Dust
Circle
Retro
Abstract
Grungy
Cinematic
Simple
More details
Cosmic Fusion Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
8exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1audio
Experience a cosmic encounter with our Cosmic Fusion Reveal template. Watch as two massive, glowing spheres converge in a stunning display of animation, bringing your brand to life with vibrant energy. Easily customize the colors and add your logo to create your own universe of content. Perfect for YouTube intros, dynamic presentations, or any social media splash, this reveal video is ideal for any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Retrovision Reveal Original theme video
Retrovision Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
6
Step into a world of vintage charm with our Retrovision Reveal template, perfect for those looking to stand out with a classic TV title reveal. The stop-motion effect, paired with nostalgic filmstrips, creates a grunge aesthetic, ready to display your logo with a nod to the golden age of television. Customizable colors ensure your brand's identity shines through in every frame, making it ideal for intros, outros, and engaging social media content.
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
Edit
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Horror Title Original theme video
Horror Title
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
24
23
8
Horror intro for your videos!
Retro Horror Tales Original theme video
Retro Horror Tales
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
25
8
7
Unleash the eerie nostalgia of retro horror with this Retro Horror Tales template. Perfect for filmmakers, YouTubers, and content creators aiming to give their videos a spine-chilling, vintage vibe, this template immerses viewers in a world of distorted visuals and unsettling ambiance.
Wanted Original theme video
Wanted
Edit
By Skvifi
9s
5
8
14
A wild-west-themed “wanted” video template with animated text that catches the viewer’s attention before revealing your animated logo and tagline. Great for both YouTube intros and outros or job offer videos people will love, share, and remember.
Grunge Impact Original theme video
Grunge Impact
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
21
5
8
Discover the power of impactful storytelling with our Grunge Impact template. Introduce your brand with a reveal that oozes edginess and raw energy, bringing your logo to life amidst dynamic, gritty animations. The easy-to-customize features let you blend your logo, tagline, and colors into an explosive, dramatic opening designed to captivate your audience.
Rocket Fury Stone Logo theme video
Rocket Fury
Edit
By Skvifi
10s
8
3
13
Prepare for a launch that'll shake the digital landscape with our Rocket Fury template. Witness your logo emerge from the earth, born from the dust and rubble of an explosive missile reveal. With endless customization options for your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this video will make your brand's introduction earth-shatteringly memorable. Aim high and make an impact that's as powerful as a rocket's liftoff!
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us