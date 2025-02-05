en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Cosmic Fusion Reveal - Vertical
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by tinomotion
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1audio
Experience a cosmic encounter with our Cosmic Fusion Reveal template. Watch as two massive, glowing spheres converge in a stunning display of animation, bringing your brand to life with vibrant energy. Easily customize the colors and add your logo to create your own universe of content. Perfect for YouTube intros, dynamic presentations, or any social media splash, this reveal video is ideal for any display.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
6
Experience a cosmic encounter with our Cosmic Fusion Reveal template. Watch as two massive, glowing spheres converge in a stunning display of animation, bringing your brand to life with vibrant energy. Easily customize the colors and add your logo to create your own universe of content. Perfect for YouTube intros, dynamic presentations, or any social media splash, this reveal video is ideal for any display.
By tinomotion
10s
2
2
6
Step into a world of vintage charm with our Retrovision Reveal template, perfect for those looking to stand out with a classic TV title reveal. The stop-motion effect, paired with nostalgic filmstrips, creates a grunge aesthetic, ready to display your logo with a nod to the golden age of television. Customizable colors ensure your brand's identity shines through in every frame, making it ideal for intros, outros, and engaging social media content.
By S_WorX
13s
24
28
4
Step into a world of nostalgia with our captivating logo reveal template. As the camera zooms out, a wall peppered with vintage photos comes to life, leading to a gritty grunge matte that proudly reveals your logo. Perfect for setting a memorable tone for your brand, this video is a ready-to-publish gem that resonates with any audience.
By S_WorX
13s
25
8
7
Unleash the eerie nostalgia of retro horror with this Retro Horror Tales template. Perfect for filmmakers, YouTubers, and content creators aiming to give their videos a spine-chilling, vintage vibe, this template immerses viewers in a world of distorted visuals and unsettling ambiance.
By S_WorX
12s
4
8
7
Introducing the Stamp Logo Intro, where your brand takes center stage with a visually stunning stamp animation. This strategically crafted reveal sets the tone for your content in a uniquely engaging way. Tailor the logo, text, and colors to fit your brand's identity and launch your videos into the realm of high-definition storytelling.
By PixBolt
13s
2
4
9
The Cinematic Particles Reveal template is an attractive cinematic template with stunning particles in a dark-looking space, suitable for a stunning revealing of your logo. It contains 1 logo and 2 text placeholders and Available in popular formats.
By S_WorX
9s
5
6
6
Bring a sprinkle of the past into the present with the Retro Revival video. Customize with your logo, preferred text, choice of fonts, and a color scheme that pops, creating a nostalgic yet modern brand showcase. Ideal for engaging audiences on full-screen displays, this template is a nod to retro style with its polished and professional finish.
By arkadixcore
10s
2
6
7
Chill the virtual air and exude an aura of mystery with our Horror Logo. Watch as your logo takes center stage amidst a sequence of ghastly text, ideal for multipurpose use. Customize this video masterpiece with your unique brand colors, fonts, and message, ready to petrify and captivate. Make every reveal a gripping tale of horror, perfect for any social media platform.
Menu
Templates
Solutions