Fruitopia Background

Bring a burst of tropical energy to your videos with a playful, looping fruit pattern. This animated background features stylized 3D motion graphics in a clean tiled grid that’s perfect behind titles, overlays, or full-screen ambience. Easily customize the background and vignette colors, switch fruit types, adjust scale, and fine-tune shadows. Add subtle noise or a stopmotion vibe for extra character. Designed to loop smoothly and fit multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for summer promos, social posts, livestream intermissions, and creator intros. Create a bright, fresh, and fun backdrop in seconds.