Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fruitopia Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Fruitopia Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Fruit
3D motion graphics
Looping
Summer
12exports
rating
Bring a burst of tropical energy to your videos with a playful, looping fruit pattern. This animated background features stylized 3D motion graphics in a clean tiled grid that’s perfect behind titles, overlays, or full-screen ambience. Easily customize the background and vignette colors, switch fruit types, adjust scale, and fine-tune shadows. Add subtle noise or a stopmotion vibe for extra character. Designed to loop smoothly and fit multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for summer promos, social posts, livestream intermissions, and creator intros. Create a bright, fresh, and fun backdrop in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us