Geometric Carousel Background

Give your videos a sleek, futuristic edge with a neon geometric animated background. This 3D motion graphics design features a tiled polygon grid with luminous outlines and smooth, hypnotic movement. Easily customize colors, shape style, glow intensity and camera angle to match your brand or scene. An optional logo overlay can be enabled for subtle branding without stealing the spotlight. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for intros, stream backdrops, overlays, screens and digital promos. Add depth, polish and a modern tech vibe to any project in just a few clicks.