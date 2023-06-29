Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Geometric Carousel Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Geometric Carousel Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Polygon shape
Glow
Neon outline
10exports
rating
Give your videos a sleek, futuristic edge with a neon geometric animated background. This 3D motion graphics design features a tiled polygon grid with luminous outlines and smooth, hypnotic movement. Easily customize colors, shape style, glow intensity and camera angle to match your brand or scene. An optional logo overlay can be enabled for subtle branding without stealing the spotlight. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for intros, stream backdrops, overlays, screens and digital promos. Add depth, polish and a modern tech vibe to any project in just a few clicks.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us