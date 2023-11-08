High Voltage Reveal

Supercharge your branding with a cinematic logo animation powered by lightning. A dark, atmospheric stage, drifting fog and lens dust set the mood, while vivid electric arcs reveal a glossy, metallic 3D emblem over a reflective floor. Subtle RGB channel splitting and film grain add digital grit without distracting from the hero mark. Ideal as an intro or outro, it lands with dramatic hits and then settles into a confident final hold. Tweak colors and atmosphere to match your brand and deliver a high-impact reveal across widescreen, square, or vertical formats.