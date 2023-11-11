Youtube intro for cooking channel
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High Voltage Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

High Voltage Reveal - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Electricity
Outro
2.9Kexports
rating
Supercharge your branding with a cinematic logo animation powered by lightning. A dark, atmospheric stage, drifting fog and lens dust set the mood, while vivid electric arcs reveal a glossy, metallic 3D emblem over a reflective floor. Subtle RGB channel splitting and film grain add digital grit without distracting from the hero mark. Ideal as an intro or outro, it lands with dramatic hits and then settles into a confident final hold. Tweak colors and atmosphere to match your brand and deliver a high-impact reveal across widescreen, square, or vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us