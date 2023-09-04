Horror Lamp - Post

Create a chilling logo reveal that oozes horror atmosphere. A swinging lamp sweeps a focused beam across a grungy wall to unveil your brand in bloody, dripping style. Subtle film dust, lens artifacts, and slow camera movement heighten suspense for intros or outros. Customize colors and background texture to match your mood, from clean concrete to gritty surfaces, while keeping the cinematic, moody feel. Perfect for Halloween content, gaming channels, trailers, and dark-themed branding when you need tension and intrigue.