Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Infinite Lines Reveal - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Infinite Lines Reveal - Horizontal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
3D motion graphics
585exports
rating
Give your brand a bold entrance with a cinematic logo reveal. Curved metallic lines rise and part to unveil your mark amid lens flares, subtle particles and a rich, dark backdrop. The aesthetic hints at vintage 80s cinema while staying clean, modern and elegant. Ideal for intros or outros across promos, presentations and channels. Tweak background, flare, line and particle colors, add optional grain, and you’re set. Deliver a polished, memorable identity sting in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us