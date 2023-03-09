Infinite Lines Reveal - Post

Give your brand a bold entrance with a cinematic logo reveal. Curved metallic lines rise and part to unveil your mark amid lens flares, subtle particles and a rich, dark backdrop. The aesthetic hints at vintage 80s cinema while staying clean, modern and elegant. Ideal for intros or outros across promos, presentations and channels. Tweak background, flare, line and particle colors, add optional grain, and you’re set. Deliver a polished, memorable identity sting in seconds.