Minecraft Universe Reveal

Bring your gaming brand to life with a playful voxel 3D logo reveal. This short opener assembles a tiny block-built world, friendly characters, and a dramatic TNT blast to spotlight your logo. Customize scene mood, particles, light rays and glow, and switch aesthetics to match your channel. Drop in your logo and soundtrack to create an eye‑catching intro or outro that feels right at home with gaming content. Perfect for creators, servers, streams, and esports teams who want a bold, memorable identity.