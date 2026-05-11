Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minecraft Universe Reveal - Original - Poster image

Minecraft Universe Reveal

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Gaming
Voxel
6exports
rating
Bring your gaming brand to life with a playful voxel 3D logo reveal. This short opener assembles a tiny block-built world, friendly characters, and a dramatic TNT blast to spotlight your logo. Customize scene mood, particles, light rays and glow, and switch aesthetics to match your channel. Drop in your logo and soundtrack to create an eye‑catching intro or outro that feels right at home with gaming content. Perfect for creators, servers, streams, and esports teams who want a bold, memorable identity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us