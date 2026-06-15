Minecraft Universe Reveal - Vertical

Bring your gaming brand to life with a bold voxel logo reveal. This vertical intro drops you into a colorful pixel art world filled with lively props, light rays, and drifting particles, then detonates into an epic emblem showcase. Ideal for streamers, creators, and game channels, it delivers a playful yet energetic hit. Adjust scene ambiance, glow, rays, noise, and particle intensity to match your style, and switch between day and night moods. Fast to customize and perfect for intros or outros, this logo animation commands attention on every platform.