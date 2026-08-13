Neon Helix Viz - Square

Showcase your track with a vibrant neon music visualizer. This square design centers your cover art inside a reactive spectrum, while a clean timecode keeps listeners engaged. A swirling helix, glowing outlines, and subtle retro textures add depth and energy. Customize colors, frequency response, and text to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, Instagram, and promo drops, it delivers an energetic, professional look that syncs perfectly to your audio. Just add your song, cover, and titles—everything else moves to the beat.