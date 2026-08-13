Neon Helix Viz - Vertical

Bring your music to life with a vertical neon audio visualizer that frames your cover art in a reactive border. Helical light trails sweep behind bold titles while an audio spectrum pulses to your track. Add artist and song names, display a timecode, and dial in glow, VHS texture, and chromatic effects for a signature look. Perfect for releases, teasers, and social posts, this template keeps the focus on your music with clean, energetic motion and vibrant color. Customize quickly and export eye‑catching visuals that amplify your sound.